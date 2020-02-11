Powell to urge lawmakers to use fiscal tools to help economy

In his semi-annual testimony in Congress, Fed Chair Jerome Powell will tell lawmakers it's more important now that they use fiscal measures to support U.S. economic growth as low interest rates limit the central bank's ability to cut rates in a downturn.

"The current low interest rate environment also means that it would be important for fiscal policy to help support the economy if it weakens," according to Powell's prepared statement. His testimony starts at 10:00 AM ET this morning.

This comes the day after President Trump put forth his FY2021 budget proposal that hopes to narrow the federal deficit to $966B next year vs. an estimated $1T thisyear.

"A more sustainable federal budget could also support the economy's growth over the long term," Powell is set to say.

The prepared statement gives no indication of the FOMC's next move, giving the Fed's recently oft-repeated guidance that monetary policy is expected to stay where it its.

"The FOMC believes that the current stance of monetary policy will support continued economic growth, a strong labor market, and inflation returning to the committee's symmetric 2% objective."

While some trade tension risks have subsided, coronavirus has emerged as a potential risk to the global economy, as the Fed said in its semi-annual Monetary Policy Report released last week.

Other areas of concern that Powell are subpar productivity gains throughout this economic expansion and a labor participation force that's lagging that of many other advanced economies.