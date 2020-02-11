Sprint +70% after judge approves T-Mobile merger

U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero approves the $26B merger between Sprint (NYSE:S) and T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS), saying the deal is unlikely to stifle competition in the U.S. wireless market.

A consortium of state AGs were fighting the merger on antitrust charges.

The deal still needs approval from the California Public Utilities Commission to close.

As part of his decision, Judge Marrero rejected the states' argument that Dish (NASDAQ:DISH) "would not enter the wireless services market as a viable competitor nor live up to its commitments to build a national wireless network."