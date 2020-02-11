Kenney warns Trudeau on Teck oil sands mine

Alberta premier Kenney has publicly put Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau on notice, warning of potentially "devastating" consequences for Canada's economy and global markets if Teck Resources' $20B-plus Frontier oil sands proposal is rejected by the federal cabinet.

"If this project is not approved, it would send a chilling signal regarding federal intentions on all future oil sands or natural resource development projects," Kenney wrote in a letter to Trudeau that was shared on Twitter yesterday.

"A decision to kill the project at this late hour, after all that Teck has done to satisfy regulators and social and environmental concerns, would echo in global markets like a slamming door," the premier wrote.

Kenney also warned the rejection of the project could bring alienation in the western provinces to a "boiling point."