Oppenheimer positive on XPO Logistics

Oppenheimer weighs on on XPO Logistics' (NYSE:XPO) earnings report and guidance update.

"Overall, we view the less than 1% adjusted EBITDA underperformance in 4Q19 likely to be more than offset positively by XPO's ambitious, yet achievable, 2020 guidance and announcement of a new CFO well suited for the company's next chapter," writes analyst Scott Schneeberger.

XPO's Q4 report was highlighted by the 28% jump in adjusted EBITDA from the logistics segment, despite a 1.8% drop in revenue.

Oppenheimer keeps an Outperform rating on XPO Logistics.