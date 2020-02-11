S, TMUS among premarket gainers

Sprint (NYSE:S) +74% after judge approves T-Mobile merger.

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REXN) +25% .

ZK International Group (NASDAQ:ZKIN) +21% on supplying stainless steel pipe and fitting products for a new hospital in response to the recent outbreak of novel coronavirus.

Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) +23% on signing an exclusive license agreement with the University of Pittsburgh for a diabetes gene therapy that may have the potential to cure Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) +16% on Q4 results.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) +11% after judge approves T-Mobile merger.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) +10% after judge approves T-Mobile merger.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) +9% after Q4 results.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) +9% on completing NDA submission for Pedmark.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) +8% on update to its clinical program in AML.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) +8%.

Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) +7% on teaming up with Personalis for ADXS-503 program.

Luokung Technology (NASDAQ:LKCO) +6% on being selected by Ford to provide HD Map Service for Ford China's Autonomous Driving Project.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) +6% on China relief.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) +6% on securing $35M credit facility.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) +5% as results from the Company’s Phase 2a study demonstrating that its lead drug candidate, PTI-125, reduced biomarkers of disease in Alzheimer’s patients.