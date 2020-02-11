Tyson Foods finds an animal fats partner

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) launches a joint venture with Jacob Stern & Sons called JST Global to serve the worldwide fats and oils market.

Tyson supply of animal fats will be combined with Jacob Stern's Texas operations in what the companies call a natural evolution to meet growing worldwide demand.

Jacob Stern & Sons is among Tyson’s largest customers for animal by-products and is the largest U.S. processor and marketer of animal fats.

"This joint venture gives us the opportunity to continue to value-up our beef and pork production, enabling us to innovate in new untapped markets while continuing to work directly with existing animal fat customers and the emerging renewable energy market," says Tyson exec Steve Stouffer.

Following a transition period, the marketing of all animal fats generated by the Tyson Fresh Meats subsidiary will be conducted by JST Global teams in Houston, Dakota Dunes, and Omaha.

Financial terms of the venture are not being disclosed.

TSN +0.25% premarket to $81.78.

Source: Press Release