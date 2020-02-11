National Retail Properties Q4 reflects lower operating expense

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Q4 core FFO per share of 70 cents, in-line with consensus, rose from 63 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 revenue of $173.4M, beating the $170.7M consensus, increased from $159.0M.

Q4 operating expenses of $76.4M declined from $78.8M, which included $270K of retirement severance costs in the year-ago quarter.

Invested in $242.9M in property investments during the quarter, including the acquisition of 79 properties with an aggregate gross leasable area of ~519K square feet at an initial cash yield of 6.8%.

Sold 16 properties with net proceeds of $31.4M, producing $7.0M of gains on sales at cap rate of 6.4%.

Guidance for 2020 core FFO per share remains unchanged at $2.83-$2.87.

Expected 2020 acquisition volume of $550M-$650M and disposition volume of $80M-$120M also stays the same vs. guidance given in October.

Conference call at 10:30 AM ET.

