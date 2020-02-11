Greenrose Acquisition prices $150M IPO

Greenrose Acquisition (NASDAQ:GNRSU) has priced its initial public offering of 15M units at $10 per unit generating gross proceeds of $150M.

Each unit consists of one share of the Company’s common stock, par value $0.0001 per share and one warrant, with each whole warrant entitling the holder to purchase one share of common stock at $11.50/share.

The units have been listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market and will commence trading today.

Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 2.25M units.

The offering is expected to close on or about February 13.