Phio Pharma down 52% premarket after pricing equity offering

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) is down 52% premarket after pricing its public offering of an aggregate of 2M units at $4.00 per unit, for gross proceeds of ~$8M.

Each unit contains one share of common stock and one warrant to purchase one common share. Each five-year warrant included in the units has an exercise price of $4.00/share.

Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 300,000 common shares and/or warrants.

Net proceeds will be used to fund the development of its immuno-oncology programs, for R&D activities and general working capital needs.

Closing date is February 13.