Riot Blockchain +4.1% after new shipment of miners comes in

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) jumps 4.1% after it gets an additional 1,060 of S17 Pro Antminers from BitmainTech at its Oklahoma City mining facility.

Expects to complete the final installation in the next seven days.

Upon full deployment, Riot estimates aggregate operating hashrate at the Oklahoma facility, assuming full utilization of the facility's total 12 MW available electric supply to be ~248 petahash per second, which would be an estimated 240% increase over Riot's late-2019 average mining hashrate.

Riot anticipates that total deployment of the 4,000 S17 Pro new miners will represent ~ 90% of the Oklahoma City's mining facility's total current power capacity.

The company said coronavirus-related work bans at crypto-miner manufacturers didn't delay the upgrade at the Oklahoma City mining facility.