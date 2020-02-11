Spero launches rights offering

Spero Therapeutics (SPRO) commences its previously announced rights offering that it expects will raise $30M in new capital.

Holders of its common stock, Series A convertible preferred stock and Series B convertible preferred stock will receive a non-transferable subscription right entitling them to purchase common stock at $9 per share in proportion to their pro rata ownership stakes.

The subscription rights will be exercisable for an aggregate up to 3,333,333 common shares. The exercise period ends on March 2 unless extended.