New York Mortgage Trust prices equity offering

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) prices its upsized public offering of 44M common shares for gross proceeds of ~$269.7M.

Greenshoe option is another 6.69M common shares.

Closing date is February 13.

Net proceeds will be used for general business purposes, which may include, among other things, acquiring its targeted assets, including both single-family residential and multi-family credit investments, and various other types of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets that the Company may target from time to time and general working capital purposes.

Shares -1.4%

Press Release