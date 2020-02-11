Stocks extend gains at the open on China hopes

U.S. stocks follow global markets higher as the rate of new coronavirus cases in China slowed even as the death toll topped 1,000, raising hopes that the virus - and damage to the world economy - would be contained; Dow +0.3% , S&P and Nasdaq +0.4% .

Investors will watch Capitol Hill when Fed Chair Powell delivers his semi-annual testimony before the House Financial Services Committee at 10:00 a.m. ET, and the market assumes the coronavirus outbreak will justify keeping monetary policy in a favorable position.

European bourses enjoy solid gains, with Germany's DAX +0.9% , U.K.'s FTSE +0.7% and France's CAC +0.5% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was closed, Hong Kong's Hang Seng +1.3% and China's Shanghai Composite +0.4% .

In the U.S., real estate ( +1.2% ), energy ( +0.8% ) and materials ( +0.6% ) lead the early S&P sector standings, while communication services ( -0.3% ) is the only loser following a 2% decline in Facebook following an analyst downgrade.

Sprint ( +73.4% ) and T-Mobile US ( +10.8% ) fly out of the gate after their merger agreement was approved by a Federal Court in New York.

U.S. Treasury prices are lower, pushing both the two-year and 10-year yields 2 bps higher to 1.40% and 1.57%, respectively; U.S. Dollar Index -0.1% to 98.77.

WTI crude oil +1.6% to $50.40/bbl amid the improved risk-on sentiment.

Still ahead: job openings and labor turnover survey