Under Armour anxiety not contagious

Under Armour (UAA, UA) trades at its lowest level of the year after setting a worrying tone on 2020.

On the company's conference call, execs pointed to ongoing demand challenges, weakness in the off-price channel and concerns about the impact of the coronavirus in Asia (for an indeterminate length of time) on the supply chain.

Under Armour also guided for a Q1 loss of $0.14 to $0.15 vs. +$0.06 consensus estimate.

The weak read from UA isn't rattling investors of Nike (NKE +0.3% )Lululemon (LULU +0.7% ) and Foot Locker (FL +0.9% ) as with previous reports from the Baltimore-based company. Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) is only down 0.22% in trading across the Atlantic.

