InterDigital exits MWC amid virus fears

InterDigital (IDCC +0.7% ) has joined other firms pulling out of Mobile World Congress, the year's biggest telecom event, amid ongoing coronavirus fears.

The company said it was anticipating showing off groundbreaking demos "including a working 6G platform," but "nothing is more important to us than the health and welfare of our employees," says CEO William Merritt.

"We’ll be reaching out to our various stakeholders to discuss better means of bringing our new technologies to them and engaging in the important discussions that always take place in Barcelona."

Ericsson withdrew from the event last week, and Intel has joined Sony, Amazon and others who are pulling out.