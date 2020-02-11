Comfort Systems acquires Starr Electric Company

Comfort Systems USA (FIX +3% ) to acquire the Starr Electric Company (founded in 1928), headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Starr provides electrical installation across North Carolina. Starr engages in a broad range of electrical contracting projects and services. Starr also participates in modular and off-site construction services.

Starr has a long-standing partnership with Environmental Air Systems, a Comfort Systems USA subsidiary that includes a leading modular construction and off-site construction offering.

Initially Starr is expected to contribute annualized revenues of ~$90M to $100M, and EBITDA of $5M to $6M.

The acquisition is expected to make a neutral to slightly accretive contribution to EPS in 2020 and 2021.