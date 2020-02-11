'Hundreds' of airline commitments for SpaceJet M100

Japan's Mitsubishi Aircraft has unannounced commitments from customers to buy hundreds of its SpaceJet M100 regional jets, but the first focus is on certifying its larger introductory model, the M90.

The company's biggest shareholder, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCPK:MHVYF), said last week that delivery of the first M90 would be delayed for at least another year until after March 2021.

The 90-seat M90 is likely to be a niche aircraft, according to Chief Development Officer Alex Bellamy, because it was too big to be flown by U.S. regional carriers, though the M100 with around 76 seats (due to enter service around 2024) would be the more popular model.