Splunk gains on DoD deal

Splunk (SPLK +0.7% ) gains after RBC analyst Matthew Hedberg points out that the company likely won a large deal with the Department of Defense.

In a contract announcement dated February 10, the DoD revealed an Enterprise Software Initiative blanket purchase agreement and named Splunk as the software publisher under the agreement.

Key quote: "The BPA provides for the purchase of Splunk products and services by the DoD, U.S. intelligence community, and the Coast Guard. The overall potential value of this category of BPAs is $820,450,000. The ordering period will be for a maximum of 10 years from Feb. 10, 2020, through July 13, 2029."