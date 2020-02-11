Radiant Logistics -4.3% on weak margins

Radiant Logistics (RLGT -4.3% ) reported Q2 revenue decrease of 22.6% Y/Y to $201.9M, and net revenue of $56M (-12% Y/Y).

Net revenue margin increased by 320 bps to 27.7%.

Operating margin declined 131 bps to 2.1%.

EBITDA margin declined by 71 bps to 4.1%.

Adj. EBITDA margin declined by 270 bps to 16.8%.

For the quarter, the Company spent $1M repurchasing 189,558 shares at an average price of $5.28/share.

The company announced the purchase of two of our Adcom agency locations acquiring Alexandria, Virginia based Friedway Enterprises and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania based CIC2.

Also, continue to enjoy low leverage on balance sheet, strong free cashflow and continue our disciplined search for additional acquisition opportunities.

