Power Financial gets shareholder go-ahead to be taken private

Power Financial (OTCPK:POFNF) gets the required shareholder approvals for its reorganization transaction in which each share of Power Financial, other than those held by Power Corporation of Canda (OTCPK:PWCDF), will be exchanged for 1.05 subordinating voting shares of Power Corporation and C$0.01 in cash.

At the yesterday's special shareholder meeting, 85.79% of eligible Power Financial shares were voted, with 91.03% of the common share (or 63.20% excluding votes of interested parties) being voted in favor of reorganization.

Final hearing of the Ontario Superior Court of Justice to approve the reorganization and issue a final order is scheduled for Feb. 12, 2020; closing of the transaction is expected to occur on Feb. 13, 2020.

