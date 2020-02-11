Aerojet Rocketdyne names new HR chief
Feb. 11, 2020 10:22 AM ETAerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (AJRD)AJRDBy: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor
- Andreas Wagner will join Aerojet Rocketdyne (AJRD +1.1%) on March 2, 2020 as Chief Human Resources Officer, reporting directly to CEO and President Eileen Drake.
- Wagner brings more than 30 years of global human resources and leadership experience in the military and private sector, and most recently served as VP of Human Resources for TE Connectivity.
- "Andreas' broad industry experience will be a significant asset to Aerojet Rocketdyne in this time of growth for our industry and our company," said Drake. AJRD shares have climbed 36% over the past year.