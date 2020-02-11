Four Texas LNG projects get DoE export approval

  • Four proposed liquefied natural gas export projects on the Texas Gulf coast have won federal permits to ship a combined 47M metric tons/year of liquefied natural gas.
  • The U.S. Department of Energy yesterday authorized Exelon's (EXC +2%) proposed Annova LNG, NextDecade's (NEXT -0.6%) Rio Grande LNG and Texas LNG projects at the Port of Brownsville and an expansion project at Cheniere Energy's (LNG +0.4%) Corpus Christi LNG to export liquefied natural gas to countries that do not have free trade agreements with the U.S.
  • The authorizations come as LNG prices in Asia are at record lows, and the projects face strong opposition from a coalition of Rio Grande Valley shrimpers, fishermen, environmentalists and communities who likely will file a federal lawsuit to stop the projects.
