Compass Minerals forecasts higher adjusted EBITDA in 2020
Feb. 11, 2020 Compass Minerals International, Inc. (CMP)
- Compass Minerals shares are up (CMP +9.4%) after the company reported strong Q4 operating earnings and adjusted EBITDA growth on slightly higher total revenue on improved earnings from all operating segments.
- Revenue was up 3% Y/Y to $500.3M, with operating earnings increase 41% to $96.2M; adjusted EBITDA were up 23% to $131.6M
- On strong production performance at Goderich and Cote Blanche mines, along with healthy highway deicing prices in North America, combined with normalized agriculture fundamentals in North and South America, the company expects FY2020 EBITDA of ~$350M - $400M.
- The company initiated a strategic evaluation of its Plant Nutrition South America business, and has retained external advisers, including J.P. Morgan, to assist in this process.
