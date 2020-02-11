Petrobras hits new production records for Q4, December

Petrobras (PBR +2.5% ) says it reached a new production record in Q4 totaling more than 3M boe/day, thanks largely to the ramp-up of platforms in the offshore pre-salt area.

The company says it produced 3.02M boe/day in the quarter, up 5.1% Q/Q and 13.7% Y/Y; in December, it reported monthly record production of 3.8M boe/day.

Petrobras attributes the increases to the ramp-up of several platforms, including the P-67 and P-69 platforms in the Lula field, and it says it benefited from a shift in focus to the pre-salt formation.

Q4 oil and natural gas production in the pre-salt topped 1.5M bbl/day, up 12.1% Q/Q and 46.4% Y/Y.

Petrobras produced an average of 2.77M boe/day in 2019, up 5.4% from 2018, and maintained its guidance for 2020 output at 2.7M boe/day.