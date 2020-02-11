Powell urges resisting speculation on coronavirus economic effect

Commenting on the potential economic effect of coronavirus on the U.S., Fed Chair Jerome Powell, said it's too early to tell, as other government officials have.

"We know there will be some impact on China," of course, he said. And there may be some effect on the U.S., but "will they be persistent and will they be material?" he asked.

"We must resist the temptation to speculate," he said.

The central banker emphasizes the strength of the U.S. economy going as the backdrop against the virus outbreak in China.

He asserts, "we find the U.S. economy in a very good place, performing well, with strong job creation."

Live webcast of testimony.