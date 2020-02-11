CytRx up 127% on positive arimoclomol data in rare muscle disorder

CytRx (OTC:CYTR +127.1% ) announces positive results from a 24-subject Phase 2 pilot study evaluating arimoclomol in patients with a rare progressive muscle disorder called sporadic inclusion body myositis characterized by inflammation, weakness and atrophy.

83% of treated patients stabilized compared to 25% in the control arm. Four months of continuous treatment resulted in a 60% reduction in progression. At eight months, four months after treatment was discontinued, progression was reduced 75%.

Topline data from a 152-subject Phase 2/3 trial should be available in H1 2021.

København, Denmark-based Orphazyme is the licensee under a 2011 agreement. It is also developing arimoclomol for ALS, Niemann-Pick disease Type C and Gaucher disease.