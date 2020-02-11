Watts Water Technologies up 11% on Q4 earnings beat

Watts Water Technologies (WTS +11% ) reported Q4 sales growth of 3.3% Y/Y to $400.3M, and organic growth of 4% Y/Y.

Sales by segments: Americas $267.9M (+4.5% Y/Y); Europe $113.6M (-1.5% Y/Y); and EMEA $18.8M (+17.5% Y/Y).

Q4 Gross margin declined by 30 bps to 42.5%; and operating improved by 10 bps to 11.8%. Adj. operating margin was 12.5% up by 80 bps .

SG&A expenses were $121.2M (+0.6% Y/Y); and as percentage of revenue 30.3% down by 80 bps.

Net cash provided by operating activities for FY19 was $194M, compared to $169.4M a year ago. Free cash flow was $164.9M.

Net debt to capitalization ratio for FY19 was 8.4%.

Company repurchased ~49,000 shares of Class A common stock at a cost of ~$4.7M during the quarter.

