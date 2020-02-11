Qumu and Synacor shares sink on merger agreement

Synacor (SYNC -8.1% ) and Qumu (QUMU -16.5% ) to combine in an all-stock transaction, wherein each Qumu share will be converted into ~1.61 Synacor shares.

Upon closing, Synacor stockholders are expected to own ~64.4% and Qumu to own ~35.6% of the combined company.

The deal improves operating scale with the combined business expected to generate annual sales of over $120M with an estimated $70M of software & services segment revenue and ~$50M in continuing portal & advertising segment revenue.

The deal is expected is close by mid 2020, and be accretive on both an adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS basis in the first fiscal year after close with expected annualized operational synergies of $4M - $5M