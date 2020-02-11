Euronet Worldwide slides 8.1% despite strong margins

Euronet Worldwide (EEFT -8.1% ) reports Q4 revenue growth of 6.8% Y/Y to $693.7M, of which EFT Processing was 194.9M (+21% Y/Y); Epay 218M (+1% Y/Y) & Money Transfer of 281.9M (+3% Y/Y).

Transactions: Total were 1.28B (+19% Y/Y); EFT Processing 809M (+14% Y/Y); Epay 437M (+27% Y/Y) & Money Transfer 29.7M (+4% Y/Y).

Operating margin: Total operating increased 449 bps to 15.5%; EFT Processing increased 1,305 bps to 26.9%; Epay increased 178 bps to 15.4% & Money Transfer increased 102 bps to 11.7%.

Adj. EBITDA margin: Total increased 259 bps to 20.5%; EFT Processing increased 812 bps to 36.9%; Epay increased 191 bps to 16.2% & Money Transfer declined 162 bps to 14.6%.

Q4 money transfers grew 4% Y/Y and non-transfer transactions, such as currency exchange and check cashing, grew 4% Y/Y, resulting in total transaction growth of 4% Y/Y.

Cash on hand was $786.1M, the decrease in cash resulted from share repurchases and capital expenditures.

Total debt was $1.11B compared to $1.10B Q/Q.

Q1 2020 Outlook: Adj. EPS ~$0.95.

Previously: Euronet EPS beats by $0.02, misses on revenue (Feb. 11)