YouTube considers streaming subscriptions; Google houses Jigsaw

YouTube (GOOG +1.1% )(GOOGL +1.2% ) has talked with several entertainment companies about adding their subscription-streaming services, according to The Information sources.

The setup would be similar to Amazon's Prime Video Channels, which allow Prime customers to sign up for HBO, Showtime, and Starz through the Amazon portal.

In other Alphabet news from The Information, the tech giant has reportedly shifted its Jigsaw tech incubator from being a standalone unit to a spot under Google management.

Jigsaw creates tools to combat online misinformation and harassment.

The move makes Jigsaw the third Alphabet subsidiary to join Google within the past two years.