Tesla crashes placed on NTSB docket

The National Transportation Safety Board opened its public docket on two crashes involving Tesla (TSLA -0.1% ) vehicles.

The March 23, 2018 crash of a Tesla Model X in Mountain View, California and the March 1, 2019 crash of a Tesla Model 3 in Delray Beach, Florida both drew some media attention.

The NTSB dockets on the crashes contain only factual information collected by investigators; they do not provide the final report, analysis, findings, safety recommendations or probable cause yet.

In other news, Tesla is reportedly trying to land a $100M grant from the German government to support the construction of the Giga Berlin factory and there is a video purportedly showing a busy Model 3 line at the Shanghai Gigafactory.