Fed doesn't see need for law change on LIBOR issue, Powell says

During Fed Chair Jerome Powell's testimony in Congress, U.S. Representative Brad Sherman (D-CA) asks the Fed head whether the impending end of LIBOR will require a federal law change and to let lawmakers know soon.

"We are committed to have banks ready by the end of next year," Powell answered.

"I don't think we'll need a federal law change," he added, when pressed.

Sherman asked that if the Fed considers a law change prescribing back-up rates to LIBOR necessary, then Congress should be told about that need within a month "rather than wait a year."