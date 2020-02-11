Occidental Petro to write off $1.7B in charges for Q4

Occidental Petroleum (OXY +4.5% ) says it expects to take $1.7B in impairment and other charges in Q4, related to the sale of its stake in Western Midstream Partners and costs from its Anadarko Petroleum purchase, according to an SEC filing.

OXY says Q4 results will include ~$1B in charges related to the Western Midstream stake sale and $655M related to severance, integration and other costs from the Anadarko deal, to be offset partly by a $475M gain from the formation of a U.S. shale drilling joint venture with Ecopetrol.

Occidental expects to report Q4 production from continuing operations of 1.4B boe/day, exceeding company guidance of 1.31B-1.33B boe/day, due to reduced downtime, improved time to market, and strong base and new well performance.

The company maintains its 2% production growth forecast for FY 2020 but lowers its full-year capital budget to $5.2B-$5.4B, $100M below its earlier forecast.