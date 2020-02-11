Shopify Q4 2019 Earnings Preview
Feb. 11, 2020 5:30 PM ETShopify Inc. (SHOP)SHOPBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor62 Comments
- Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.24 (-7.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $482.08M (+40.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SHOP has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward.