Molson Coors Brewing Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.78 (-7.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.48B (+2.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, TAP has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.