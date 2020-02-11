Moody's Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Moody's (NYSE:MCO) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.92 (+17.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.21B (+14.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, MCO has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.