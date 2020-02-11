Interpublic Group of Companies Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.83 (-6.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.42B (+0.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, IPG has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.