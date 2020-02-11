BofA buys the dip in previously fast-rising auto retailer

The hot-handed Asbury Auto Group (NYSE:ABG) has stumbled over the past two months, losing 23% of its value.

That makes for a good entry point, says Bank of America's John Murphy, upgrading to Buy from Neutral. His $120 price target suggests 26% upside from yesterday's close.

He notes the stock is trading at 8.9x his 2020 EPS estimate vs. 9.5x for peers. Dealer stocks, he says, will eventually benefit as the market sees earnings growing even as volumes slip.

Sell-siders as a whole are Neutral on the shares, with just one bull out of 10 covering (prior to today).