Cowen points to taco boost at Jack in the Box

Cowen raises Jack in the Box (JACK +1.6% ) to an Outperform rating after having the restaurant stock slotted at Market Perform.

Cowen analyst Andrew Charles points to strong traction with the Tiny Tacos menu innovation. "Our checks suggest in the first 3 weeks, Tiny Tacos have driven a sales lift in the 5% to low double digit range, with encouraging feedback that repeat visitation has been strong," notes Charles.

Charles lifts his estimate for JACK's 2020 same-store sales growth to +2.1% vs. +2.0% consensus, while reminding that Wendy's national breakfast launch on March 2 will boost competition in that daypart.

Cowen assigns a price target of $102 on JACK vs. $91 prior and the average sell-side PT of $92.47. The upside scenario is that shares trade at $120 if the historical discount plays in.