MGM Resorts Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.27 (+145.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.21B (+5.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, MGM has beaten EPS estimates 13% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 7 downward.