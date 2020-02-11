Copa Holdings Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Copa Holdings (NYSE:CPA) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.02 (+94.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $675.1M (+2.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, CPA has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward.