Rexahn up 76% on RX-0201 license deal

Thinly traded nano cap Rexahn Pharmaceuticals (REXN +76.1% ) is up on a whopping 130x surge in volume in reaction to its out-license agreement with Zhejiang HaiChang Biotechnology Co., Ltd., for candidate RX-0201 and nano-liposomal formulations of RX-0201 named RX-0301 and RX-0047.

Under the terms of the deal, Rexahn will receive $250K upfront, up to $63M in milestones related to RX-0201 and RX-0301, up to $33M in milestones related to RX-0047, low-tens royalties on net sales of the first two and mid-single-digit royalties on net sales of RX-0047. It will also earn a portion of any sublicensing revenue.

Rexahn's activities exploring shareholder value-boosting strategic alternatives are ongoing.