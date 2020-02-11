Green Plains +7% after Q4 sales beat

Green Plains (GPRE +7% ) produced 239.1M gallons of ethanol in Q4 up 17% Y/Y, with consolidated ethanol crush margin of $4.2M a turnaround from negative $(16.8)M last year

Consolidated revenues increased 23% to $716M on increased production levels.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased to $16M primarily due to the $150.4M gain on the sale of assets during Q4 2018

The company said that last year it faced numerous industry headwinds, however it is encouraged by the Administration finalizing the Phase One trade deal, and it believes the agreement could provide an additional uplift once China begins purchasing biofuels and other agricultural commodities.

Green Plains also plans to flip its business model to survive a crash in prices for the corn-based fuel.

The company will invest ~$400M in the next two to three years at its 13 plants to make high-protein, corn-based animal feeds its new flagship product, relegating ethanol to a low-margin byproduct.

"We will start to transform, with ethanol as a co- or byproduct," Green Plains Chief Executive Todd Becker said in a recent interview. "We think that is the only way to thrive long term in an industry like this."

