Total to enter Spain solar market with 2 GW of projects

Total (TOT +0.6% ) is set to enter the Spanish renewables market with plans to develop nearly 2 GW of solar projects in the country.

The company says its Total Solar International subsidiary signed a joint venture deal with Powertis, a developer of utility-scale solar plants in Europe and South America, to develop solar PV projects in Spain; Powertis will bring a pipeline of 800 MW of early stage projects to the venture, and the JV will develop additional new projects.

Total Solar also agrees to acquire a 1.2 GW portfolio of solar PV projects which are being developed by Spanish company Solarbay.

The first project is set to begin operations by year-end 2020 and will aim for all projects of both portfolios to be in service in 2023.

Total does not give a value for the deals but says it will pay success fees to Solarbay and Powertis at agreed steps during development of the projects.