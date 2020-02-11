Altice USA Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.18 (-40.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.51B (+2.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, ATUS has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 10 downward.