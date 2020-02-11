Cerence lower after Q1 revenue miss

Cerence (NASDAQ:CRNC) is off 0.5% after Q1 earnings where revenue came up just short of expectations.

Net income (non-GAAP) fell by 24%, to $10.3M, after revenue growth of about 7%.

Operating expenses rose by 18%, however, leading a swing to an operating loss of $2.1M.

Revenue breakout: License, $40.8M (down 7.4%); Connected service, $23M (up 33.4%); Professional service, $13.7M (up 21.8%).

For fiscal Q2, it's expecting GAAP revenue of $80M-$82M (a 15% increase at the midpoint) and EBITDA of $22M-$24M.

For the full year, it's reaffirming guidance for GAAP revenue of $321M-$336M and is boosting profitability metrics (gross margin, operating margin and EBITDA).

