CyberArk Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

CyberArk (NASDAQ:CYBR) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.81 (-9.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $126.67M (+16.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, CYBR has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.