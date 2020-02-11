Perspecta Q3 2020 Earnings Preview
Feb. 11, 2020 5:35 PM ETPerspecta Inc. (PRSP)PRSPBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Perspecta (NYSE:PRSP) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.54 (+14.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.11B (+3.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, PRSP has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.