Applied Materials Q1 2020 Earnings Preview

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.93 (+14.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.11B (+9.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, AMAT has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 18 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 17 upward revisions and 0 downward.

