Masco -5% after Q4 revenue miss

Feb. 11, 2020 11:40 AM ETMasco Corporation (MAS)MASBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
  • Masco (MAS -5.8%) reported net sale of $1.64B (flat) for Q4; sales by segments: Plumbing Products $1.03B (+2% Y/Y); and Decorative Architectural Products $613M (-3% Y/Y).
  • Q4 Gross margin decreased by 20 bps to 34.5%; and operating margin declined by 130 bps to 15.6%.
  • On adjusted basis Gross margin was 34.6% down by 40 bps and Operating margin was 15.7% down by 150 bps.
  • Adj. EBITDA was $290M (-7.1% Y/Y) and margin declined by 140 bps to 17.7%.
  • Net cash from operating activities for FY19 was $833M, compared to $1.03B a year ago.
  • Company anticipates FY20 EPS from continuing operations to be in the range of $2.25 - $2.45, and on an adjusted basis to be in the range of $2.35 - $2.55 vs. $2.58 consensus.
  • Previously: Masco EPS beats by $0.01, misses on revenue (Feb. 11)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.