Masco -5% after Q4 revenue miss
Feb. 11, 2020 11:40 AM ETMasco Corporation (MAS)MASBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Masco (MAS -5.8%) reported net sale of $1.64B (flat) for Q4; sales by segments: Plumbing Products $1.03B (+2% Y/Y); and Decorative Architectural Products $613M (-3% Y/Y).
- Q4 Gross margin decreased by 20 bps to 34.5%; and operating margin declined by 130 bps to 15.6%.
- On adjusted basis Gross margin was 34.6% down by 40 bps and Operating margin was 15.7% down by 150 bps.
- Adj. EBITDA was $290M (-7.1% Y/Y) and margin declined by 140 bps to 17.7%.
- Net cash from operating activities for FY19 was $833M, compared to $1.03B a year ago.
- Company anticipates FY20 EPS from continuing operations to be in the range of $2.25 - $2.45, and on an adjusted basis to be in the range of $2.35 - $2.55 vs. $2.58 consensus.
- Previously: Masco EPS beats by $0.01, misses on revenue (Feb. 11)